Buda brush fire: Several roads closed as crews work to put out fire

article

Police and first responders are tracking a brush fire in Buda.

Buda police said the brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Buda near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane.

As of 3:10 p.m. the fire is 30% contained.

Drivers and residents should expect road closures at Apple Blossom St, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and up to Hillside Terrace.

McCormick Middle School was on lockout due to the location of the fire, however, the school has been given the all-clear.

At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates