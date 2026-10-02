Austin ICE shooting: Man shot by ICE agent undergoes surgery

The Brief Attorneys for Wilber Perez said he is recovering in the hospital after surgeons removed a bullet from his back Perez was shot by an ICE agent during a traffic stop in North Austin on Sept. 20 Attorneys and congressional leaders are criticizing ICE for the delay in medical care and are demanding answers over enforcement tactics



The man shot by an ICE agent in North Austin has undergone surgery nearly two weeks after the shooting.

Wilber Perez undergoes surgery

The backstory:

Attorneys for Wilber Perez said he is recovering in the hospital after surgeons removed a bullet from his back.

Perez was shot by an ICE agent during a high-risk traffic stop in North Austin on Sept. 20.

Community advocates are raising major transparency concerns after recent court testimony revealed one agent was not wearing a body camera. A second agent turned his camera off during the encounter, leaving no complete record of what happened before shots were fired.

Attorneys and congressional leaders are criticizing ICE for the delay in medical care and are demanding answers over enforcement tactics.

Austin ICE shooting: Wilber Perez has bond denied

Dig deeper:

Perez appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was charged with assaulting, resisting, interfering with, and impeding a federal officer.

On Wednesday, his bond was denied, meaning he'll now be in federal criminal custody, instead of federal immigration custody.

Related article

What happened in the ICE shooting on Sept. 20 in Austin?

The backstory:

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about 3 1/2 minutes and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

APD Chief Lisa Davis initially stated that the shooting involved a federal agent and later confirmed she had been told the agent was with ICE. Austin police were not involved in the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: Rep. Greg Casar visits Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent

Perez told immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch that he was driving for DoorDash on Sunday when an unmarked car sideswiped him. He did not know it was ICE.

He told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he did a U-turn under the highway and was then sideswiped again. He then said the agents got out of the unmarked car and shot him in the back of the neck. They then pulled him from the car.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: New details released on man shot by ICE agents

Lincoln-Goldfinch said there was no foot chase. However, ICE said there was a foot chase.

DHS officials have confirmed that Perez is from Venezuela and say he entered the country illegally and had a final order of removal.

Perez was taken into federal custody to the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall.

Austin police release footage

New video released by APD appears to show Perez was involved in a traffic stop with federal agents before leading them on a pursuit, minutes before he was shot by a federal agent.

APD released video captured on an off-duty APD detective's personal dashcam and cellphone, as well as body camera footage from an on-duty officer.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: APD releases body cam footage, cellphone video

Reports last week by The Atlantic and FOX News indicated there may be no body camera footage from ICE's perspective of the incident.

Multiple federal law enforcement sources told FOX News that there is no ICE bodycam footage from the incident, FOX's Bill Melugin said last week on social media.

The Atlantic's Nick Miroff also stated that three DHS officials had told him that the officer was a "recent hire who was not wearing his body camera."

So far, the APD videos are the only footage that has been publicly released.