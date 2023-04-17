Burglary suspects may be targeting other victims at local banks, Buda police say

article

Buda police need your help identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a burglary of a vehicle.

On Thursday, April 13 around 10:45 a.m., police say a victim was followed from their bank to Cabela's on I-35 in Buda.

Then the suspects parked next to the victim's car and broke in.

Investigators say the suspect, or suspects, were driving a white Nissan Murano with Texas temporary tag number 2654L27.

The registered owner is from Humble, Texas, but police believe the car is still in the area and the suspects may be targeting other victims at local banks.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

They say you should not attempt to apprehend the suspects yourself. If you see the vehicle call police.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest, may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.