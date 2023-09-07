HCSO seeks suspect vehicle in Buda homicide
BUDA, Texas - A man was found dead of gunshot wounds at a Buda gas station overnight, and the Hays County Sheriff's Office hoping someone will recognize the suspect vehicle.
Investigators say they were called to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center on I-35 in Buda for a report of an unconscious man by the gas pumps around 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper. Deputies say the Chevrolet truck is equipped with chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)
The convenience store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident, and deputies were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper.
Deputies say the Chevrolet truck is equipped with chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps.
The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area, traveling northbound on the IH-35 service road.
If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.