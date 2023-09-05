Officer-involved shooting in Buda; residents asked to avoid area

Law enforcement is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Buda and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it's happening near I-35 and Main Street.

At this time, all they could confirm is that there was an officer involved shooting. No word yet on whether there were any injuries.

Charley Wilkison, executive director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), says it started with a traffic stop. Wilkison says the suspect ran, fired several rounds at officers, and the officers returned fire. He says the suspect was transported to a hospital but all officers are okay.

Buda police say officers are working multiple scenes and it is still active.

They say northbound traffic on the east access road is shut down at the McDonald's / Chevron. Starbucks is also temporarily closed.

FOX 7 Austin has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.