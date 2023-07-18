Burn ban in effect for Travis County

A burn ban is now in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County.

The Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to issue the ban, which will expire on Wednesday Aug. 16, unless extended by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal.

The burn ban was deemed necessary due to lack of rain, low humidity and extremely hot temperatures, all of which increase the risk of fires, says County Fire Marshal Tony Calloway.

The ban on outdoor burning does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents are urged to be cautious when grilling or barbecuing outdoors, and the Fire Marshal recommends keeping water nearby in case of a fire. If a fire gets out of control, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with questions about the burn ban can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

Travis County joins several counties in Central Texas that recently announced burn bans, including Hays, Burnet, and Llano counties.