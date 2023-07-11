Burn ban in effect in Kyle for 90 days

A burn ban is now in effect in Kyle, Texas.

Starting Tuesday, July 11, the ban will be in effect for 90 days, unless canceled sooner, says the Kyle Fire Department.

During the ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

The ban was approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court after County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus made his recommendation to the court following the 50-acre Vineyard Hill Fire.

"The KBDI is 473," Wobus said. "The forecast for the days to come continues with hot and dry conditions with an increase in afternoon winds from Wednesday through Saturday. This will make any fire that does start difficult to control."

The marshal says he is investigating the Vineyard Hill Fire, but so far believes it was started because of a controlled burn on private property that got out of control.

Click here for emergency information from Hays County.