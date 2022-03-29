Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Bastrop County.
A county judge is prohibiting outdoor burning due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.
A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban is committing a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.
The order will remain in place until a judge rules otherwise.
