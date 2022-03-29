Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Bastrop County

A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Bastrop County.

A county judge is prohibiting outdoor burning due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban is committing a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

The order will remain in place until a judge rules otherwise.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Burn ban issued for all unincorporated areas of Williamson County

Texans urged to monitor weather amid extreme fire danger

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter