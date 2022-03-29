Expand / Collapse search

Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Bastrop County

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Bastrop County
FOX 7 Austin

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Bastrop County.

A county judge is prohibiting outdoor burning due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban is committing a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

The order will remain in place until a judge rules otherwise.

___
MORE HEADLINES:
Burn ban issued for all unincorporated areas of Williamson County
Texans urged to monitor weather amid extreme fire danger

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter