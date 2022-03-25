Burn ban issued for all unincorporated areas of Williamson County

Williamson County is prohibiting outdoor burning due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has issued an order declaring a local state of disaster for the county. The order prohibits outdoor burning in all the unincorporated areas of Williamson County and smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails.

The order prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, other natural vegetation and other types of debris.

"While the fire weather watch issued for Williamson County does not start until Saturday morning, the low humidity and high winds increase our risk for a wildfire. Therefore, I am taking preventative measures to avoid a potential additional disaster in our area and issuing a disaster declaration to prohibit outdoor burning," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

The order will remain in effect for a period not to exceed seven days and can be lifted by the county judge if conditions improve.

Anyone who violates this order commits a criminal offense, which is punishable by a fine that does not exceed $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days.

To read the full order, click here.

