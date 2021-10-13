Burn ban lifted for the unincorporated areas of Travis County

The burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County has been lifted. Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway lifted the ban on Tuesday, October 12.

Residents should still contact their local fire department before conducting outdoor burning. If you need assistance determining which fire department you should notify, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

"The recent rain and cooler temperatures led to significant improvements in conditions," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "Additionally, our forecasted weather pattern for the remainder of this week will help reduce fire danger in Travis County. For that reason, I’m lifting the burn ban, but we will continue to monitor the weather and soil conditions closely."

Even though the burn ban has been lifted, residents in Travis County are urged to use extreme caution when burning outdoors. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

