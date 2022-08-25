Burn ban lifted for unincorporated areas of Travis County

Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway lifted the burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County effective immediately.

The Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to contact their local fire department before conducting outdoor burning.

If residents require assistance in determining which fire department they will need to notify, they can contact the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

When burning outdoors, it is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire and call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

Additionally, outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219 or summarized on the Travis County Fire Marshal’s website at http://www.co.travis.tx.us/fire_marshal/.