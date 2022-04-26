Burn ban lifted for unincorporated areas of Williamson County

The burn ban for unincorporated areas of Williamson County has been lifted.

On Tuesday, April 26, County Judge Bill Gravell lifted the burn ban at 5 p.m.

Please be cautious with any outdoor burning activity. Outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219.

Prior to conducting control burns, please take the following steps:

Please contact your local fire department – Some fire departments may require a Burn Permit.

Please contact Williamson County Communications – Please call and report your control burn to Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282 . Williamson County Communications should be able to inform you of any burning restrictions that Williamson County Communications has been made aware of and that may exist.

You can view the order terminating the burn ban here.