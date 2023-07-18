Expand / Collapse search

Burn ban issued for Williamson County for 90 days

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Williamson County
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A burn ban has been issued in Williamson County.

The Commissioners Court issued the county-wide ban, which will go in effect at noon Tuesday July 18, due to severe drought and dry conditions.

The ban is not to exceed 90 days and can be lifted by the County Judge if conditions improve.

If you are in a place without a burn ban and are approved to burn, always have a water source. Keep an eye on barbecue pits and grills, don't throw out cigarette butts, and make sure chains aren't dragging when you drive.

Williamson County joins Travis County and several counties in Central Texas that recently announced burn bans, including Hays, Burnet, and Llano counties. 


 