Burn ban issued for Williamson County for 90 days

A burn ban has been issued in Williamson County.

The Commissioners Court issued the county-wide ban, which will go in effect at noon Tuesday July 18, due to severe drought and dry conditions.

The ban is not to exceed 90 days and can be lifted by the County Judge if conditions improve.

Williamson County joins Travis County and several counties in Central Texas that recently announced burn bans, including Hays, Burnet, and Llano counties.



