Warrant issued for Burnet County judge indicted on multiple charges

A Burnet County judge has been indicted on multiple charges.

Officials say Judge James Oakley was indicted Tuesday on the following four charges:

Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Abuse of official capacity

Official oppression

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said an arrest warrant has been issued, but it has not yet been served.

FOX 7 Austin has requested a copy of the indictment and warrant. Once Judge Oakley is in custody, Burnet County says it will provide that information.