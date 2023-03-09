Warrant issued for Burnet County judge indicted on multiple charges
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - A Burnet County judge has been indicted on multiple charges.
Officials say Judge James Oakley was indicted Tuesday on the following four charges:
- Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
- Abuse of official capacity
- Abuse of official capacity
- Official oppression
Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said an arrest warrant has been issued, but it has not yet been served.
FOX 7 Austin has requested a copy of the indictment and warrant. Once Judge Oakley is in custody, Burnet County says it will provide that information.