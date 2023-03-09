Expand / Collapse search

Warrant issued for Burnet County judge indicted on multiple charges

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Burnet County
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - A Burnet County judge has been indicted on multiple charges.

Officials say Judge James Oakley was indicted Tuesday on the following four charges:

  • Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
  • Abuse of official capacity
  • Official oppression

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said an arrest warrant has been issued, but it has not yet been served.

FOX 7 Austin has requested a copy of the indictment and warrant. Once Judge Oakley is in custody, Burnet County says it will provide that information.