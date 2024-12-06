Burnet man guilty of continuous sexual assault of child gets life sentence

The Brief 61-year-old Robert Jamerson found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child Jamerson gets life sentence Victim was 9 years old when assault first began



A Williamson County jury took only 30 minutes to find 61-year-old Robert Jamerson of Burnet guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The jury came to the decision after three days of testimony.

The Honorable Judge Donna King of the 26th Judicial District Court sentenced Jamerson to the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole after hearing additional punishment evidence.

In December 2022, the victim’s aunt reported to law enforcement that the victim had disclosed multiple instances of sexual assault by Jamerson, beginning in 2017 when the victim was 9 years old and continuing until the victim was 14.

Jamerson, who was known to the victim and held a position of trust for the child, committed the assaults at the victim’s homes in Liberty Hill and Hutto.

Robert Jamerson (Williamson County District Attorney's Office)

In a subsequent interview at the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim confirmed the various occurrences of abuse she suffered between 2017 and 2022.

Charges were filed against Jamerson in January 2023.

During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony from two other survivors of Jamerson’s child sexual abuse, which spanned several decades.

"I commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and sharing her story. It is often the case that a disclosure of abuse by one child leads to the discovery of additional victims of the same perpetrator. Her bravery has not only brought justice for her but has also protected countless other children from harm," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick in a news release.

"This verdict and sentence send a strong message that the sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated in our community. I also want to thank the dedicated prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates who worked tirelessly to bring this predator to justice," Dick added.