Businesses offer freebies for Central Texas veterans and service members

Several businesses in Central Texas are saying thanks to veterans and active service members with free items, discounts, and more this Veterans Day.

Here's a list of the promotions. Keep in mind, you may be required to show a military ID.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s quarter-pound big bite 100% all beef hot dog is available for free in honor of all veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on Nov. 11.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military members receive a free entree from a special menu.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military members can select complimentary items from a special CPK menu, including a choice of one of CPK’s California-inspired pizzas, pastas or entrée salads and a beverage.



CPK will also provide an exclusive buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad offer good for a return visit from Nov. 12-21.

Chili’s

All veterans and active duty military members receive a free entree from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel

Any veteran or active-duty military can receive a free slice of Cracker Barrel’s Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Veterans Day. To redeem the offer online, add a slice to the online order cart and enter code VETSDAY22 in the "Apply a Promo Code" field at the time of checkout.



Military apparel and drinkware are also 25% off in stores and online through Nov. 14.

Home Depot & Lowe’s

The deal of 10% off for all veterans and active service members at Home Depot and Lowe’s lasts year-round.



Get more information from Home Depot and sign up here. Get more information from Lowe’s here.

Jack Allen's Kitchen and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

Veterans and active service members can once again get a free meal at Jack Allen’s Kitchen and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year the restaurants fed 600 veterans and service members and they are hoping to feed even more this year.

All five Jack Allen's Kitchen locations and both Salt Traders Coastal Cooking locations will provide one free entrée to veterans and active service members that dine at the restaurants, and they've already started taking reservations.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is also offering free lunch for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free veterans lunch meal options include:

Cheeseburger and fries

Chicken tenders and fries

Pulled pork sandwich and fries

Soup and salad lunch combo

Chicken Caesar salad

The free meal is for dine-in guests only.

The Wash Tub

Veterans, active and retired military can also get a free ‘full service’ Gleam Wash at all 25 Wash Tub locations with a military ID.

The service will be offered all day on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Wash Tub’s Gleam Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, Gleam Wax, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out. Retail value of $25.

Staples

Get 25% off your in-store purchase all week. Offer valid Nov. 6-12, 2022. Valid in-store only for all active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Mention the offer at checkout.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn of additional free offers for Veterans Day.