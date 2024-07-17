Expand / Collapse search

Missing New Braunfels man's remains found in Corpus Christi

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 17, 2024 9:23pm CDT
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The remains of a missing college student from Central Texas have been found.

Caleb Harris, 21, from New Braunfels, was attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He disappeared in March near his apartment in Corpus.

Corpus Christi police said his body was found in a wastewater lift station by city workers doing maintenance on Monday, June 24.

Detectives said there were no signs of obvious homicide.

His remains were taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the medical examiner was not able to identify the remains or provide a cause of death at that time.

Police said the remains were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) for DNA analysis, along with DNA samples from Harris’ parents. 

The DNA report stated the remains were identified as Harris.

Harris disappeared from his off-campus apartment in the early morning hours of Monday, March 4, 2024. 