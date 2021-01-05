California has six confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain

California now has six confirmed cases of the new strain of the coronavirus, first discovered last month in the United Kingdom.

Two confirmed cases are in San Bernardino County and four are in San Diego County. In one of those cases, one person is in the hospital.

In San Bernardino County, public health officials said the new strain was found in two members of the same household in the Big Bear area.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state health department is investigating to see how those people were infected.

"Did they travel? Did they not travel? Did they have contact with someone who was traveling?" Newsom asked rhetorically at his regular news conference. "And so as that information becomes available, some of it already has been, but as more information becomes available we will share it with you."

Newsom reminded the public that this new coronavirus strain is more contagious and more severe, but added that the available vaccines should be effective against the virus.

