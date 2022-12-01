VIDEO: Man tries to carjack 3 vehicles in Ontario after 2-county police chase

A man who led authorities on a 2-county police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties tried to break into not one, but three different cars after ditching a white Lexus sedan he was driving during the pursuit.

SkyFOX followed the suspect as he drove across the San Gabriel Valley and then eventually toward Ontario in the Inland Empire.

After ditching the Lexus, the suspect tried to carjack a nearby vehicle. All three of the drivers he targeted were able to drive off and avoid letting the suspect get in.

After failing on his third attempt, the suspect appeared to lose his breath, eventually getting tackled by officers and then being placed in handcuffs.

The suspect was believed to be armed during the 2-county police chase. Other than trying to break into several vehicles, driving recklessly and trying to evade the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol – all on live TV – officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.