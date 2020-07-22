California tops nation in positive COVID-19 cases as state breaks single-day record

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced California has broken its single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases with an unprecedented 12,807 new cases and 115 deaths. The state now leads the nation for positive cases, surpassing New York.

Those who tested positive were amongst the 127,000 California residents who tested for the virus on Tuesday.

Newsom also said he is working to procure more personal protective equipment to California and that he is planning for a surge in hospitalizations at the state's hospitals.

He added that the state is “burning” through 46 million masks every month and has helped procure an additional 111 million N95 masks and 147 million procedural masks.

He acknowledged that due to the size of the state and the current surge, the procurement is not adequate to meet the state’s needs.

Due to the fact that there has been no national plan to procure the masks, Newsom said California didn't "lament" or "point fingers" at the Trump administration.

Overall, California has now reported 413,576 positive cases and 7,870 coronavirus-related deaths.

Over a 14-day period, he said the state has a 7.4% positivity rate. The 7-day rate is approaching where the state was last week at 7.6% which is "causing some concern," he said.

Butte County is the latest county to be added onto the state’s monitoring list. With that, 35 of California’s 58 counties are on the watch list and are required to operate with enhanced modifications to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor did not announce any additional modifications for the counties on the state's monitoring list.

KTVU contributed to this report.