A Texas man will serve over three decades in prison after pleading guilty in Hays County to sexually abusing four children.

23-year-old Cameron Clement pled guilty Monday, May 15 to the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Clement will serve 35 years in prison and the Hays County Criminal District Attorney says the charge he was convicted of does not permit release on parole, meaning he will serve every day of his sentence.

The charge he was convicted of included four victims that ranged in age from three to 14 at the time of the abuse.