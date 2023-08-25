Camnik Campbell murder: No arrests or suspects 1 year after killing

Austin police are asking for the community's help to find the person or people who killed a man one year ago today near Barton Springs Pool.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 7:13 a.m., APD officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle near Barton Springs Pool at 2201 Barton Springs Road.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found the body of 28-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell, who was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that Campbell was shot.

CAMNIK CAMPBELL MURDER

Detectives are actively working on the case and have exhausted all leads. A motive for the killing has not been determined

Police believe it to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call the APD Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.