Camping ban implementation begins in Austin

Austin voters passed Proposition B on May 1st, which reinstates the citywide camping ban. Now phase one of enforcement is underway.

Over the last two weeks, Austin police officers have already visited 42 campsites, informing people about the law.

"I appreciate they are informing us but it needs to get to the point where we actually need to be having a set list of where they are going to go, recognizing that we have registered sex offenders," said Cleo Petricek, co-founder of Save Austin Now PAC.

She believes the steps the city is taking are necessary, but she feels the city needs to be clear about where the homeless can go.

"For two years we begged for safe campgrounds for them. they need to be protected. They need to have security, sanitation, a place that they can receive services, that hasn't happened in two years," she said.

Phase one of four consists of mainly education. It's a 30-day outreach period focused on educating the homeless about the law. Interim Chief Joseph Chacon emphasized that police have a compassionate approach during this period. However, some homeless advocates feel the mere presence of police goes against compassion.

"The presence of police, the uniform is itself an embodied threat of violence," said Joao Paolo Connolly, with the Austin Justice Coalition, which advocated against Proposition B, saying it criminalizes the homeless and doesn't create solutions.

"Every time they cycle through the legal system it makes it harder and harder for them to actually access housing. You can fine someone who doesn't have money to buy a cup of coffee, you can fine that person many times but it just doesn't mean much," said Connolly.

Both sides of the argument believe housing solutions need to be a priority. and as of right now, the city manager has identified possible locations for designated campsites, but nothing has been finalized.

"We need to be more on action and actually finding places for them to go," said Petricek.

During phase two police can issue written warnings. In phase three citations and arrests can be made. During phase four, officers can take someone into custody if they already got a ticket and refused to leave voluntarily.