Cancer death rates have dropped in the U.S.: report

The good news is, from 1991 to 2022, the cancer mortality rate dropped by 34% in the U.S., but the number of cases are still rising for many cancer types, especially among women and younger adults.

Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology Austin Central, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

REBECCA: First, let's focus on the good news. What has contributed to the reduced death rate from cancer?

DR. YORIO: Sure. I think lots of factors. You know, certainly, for years we've seen tobacco use and smoking use go down in America for the past several decades. And we're really starting to see that influence and improve cancer mortality rates. We're seeing, of course, improved screening through time, catching cancers at a much earlier spot, earlier stage than then a later stage, which improves, of course, mortality rates. And then treatments have come a long way, particularly in the last ten, 15 years. You know, I've been in oncology for over 15 years and just seeing the changes that have occurred and the fact that some of the patients I would have treated 15 years ago compared to now, completely different types of treatments and their life expectancy, ability to live with cancer or get cured of cancer has improved dramatically, which is great.

REBECCA: That is wonderful to hear. But let's talk about the increase in cancer cases in women and younger adults. What types of cancers are we talking about? What's driving that?

DR. YORIO: Sure. So some of them, you know, certainly continue to see a little bit of increase in female breast cancer. Colorectal cancer has been on the rise, particularly in younger adults. So those less than 50 melanoma have been on the rise in younger adults as well. So those are some of the primary ones. Head and neck cancers like throat cancer, which is primarily related to human papillomavirus, is another one. You're seeing a little bit increased rates in younger people.

REBECCA: And why do you think that is?

DR. YORIO: So I think, you know, things like obesity have contributed to that. As obesity has risen throughout America, we're seeing higher incidence rates of these types of cancers. Certainly, we think this with the increase of colon cancers in younger people, you know, that is likely to deal with our food, you know, processed foods, those type of things that are likely contributing a little bit to that increase, you know, colon cancer risk as well. And then, as I said, human papillomavirus is another one where whereas head and neck cancer used to be primarily attributed to smoking and tobacco use, now it's starting to really go more towards this human papillomavirus that most people get exposed to at some point, but starting to see that ramification later on.

REBECCA: Final question. This is a number that really stood out to me. When you take away melanoma skin cancers, you don't include that at least 40% of new cancer cases or diagnoses among US adults this year will be potentially avoidable. Let's talk about that. And prevention.

DR. YORIO: Yeah, for sure. You know, I always think about the big things we can do to prevent cancer. Tobacco. And, you know, smoking's the obvious one. And continue to say stay away from smoking. That's probably one of the biggest contributors to cancers later in life. Obesity is certainly a big factor. So trying to maintain a healthy weight is very important. Alcohol use is also a big factor with different types of cancers. So limiting alcohol use, decreasing that alcohol use can make a big difference. You know, avoiding UV exposure or tanning bed exposure, things like that. Of course, with melanoma, skin cancer is also another thing we can use to really prevent cancers from happening.

REBECCA: All right. Dr. Jeff Yorio with Texas Oncology Austin Central. Thank you so much for sharing your time and your expertise with us tonight.