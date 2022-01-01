Candidate forum for Austin City Council District 4 to be held Jan. 6

Seven candidates for the open Austin City Council District 4 seat will have the opportunity to share their positions with residents this week.

The City of Austin's Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area will be hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, Jan. 6 starting at 6 p.m. The forum will be available to view live virtually online, on-air, or by phone.

Residents can tune in live at ATXN.TV (English & Spanish), cable TV channel 6, AT&T U-Verse channel 99, and on the ATXN app on Roku or Apple TV. The forum can also be heard on KAZI FM 88.7 and by telephone in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese (Dial 1-855-756-7520 ext. 78384# for English, 78385# for Spanish, or 78390# for Vietnamese). Those needing additional language interpretations can call 311.

The special election for the District 4 seat will be held on Jan. 25. In case of a runoff, another forum is being planned, says the city. The elected candidate will serve the remaining term of the office being vacated.

The candidates in ballot order are listed below:

Amanda Rios

Isa Boonto

Ramesses II Setepenre

Melinda Schiera

Jade Lovera

Monica Guzmán

José "Chito" Vela

Those wanting to suggest a question for the candidates to answer during the forum can email in any language to forum@lwvaustin.org or call 512-893-1960 in English by 12:00 p.m. on January 6, 2022. Topics can be both citywide and council district specific.



For more information about the election process, click here.

In November, Greg Casar, former District 4 council member, announced he will be making a Texas Congressional run in District 35. The seat is open because longtime Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett is running for the newly redrawn Texas Congressional District 37.

