Capital Metro Downtown Station opens ahead of schedule, under budget

Capital Metro celebrated the grand opening of its MetroRail Downtown Station today with city officials, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, in attendance. Officials say the station not only opened ahead of schedule but also under budget.

The new Downtown Station includes three tracks and accommodates up to four trains at a time which Capital Metro says will help increase service capacity. It also has a new public plaza and has updates including safety enhancements, utility upgrades, and bikeway and sidewalk improvements.

“I look at this incredible milestone for downtown Austin and see so many new opportunities – ones that now exist because of public transit,” says CapMetro Board Chair Wade Cooper in a news release. “Capital Metro promised the community they’d deliver a new station in less than two years – and they came through on the promise and did it under budget.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS