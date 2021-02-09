Capital Metro recruiting for Project Connect advisory committee

article

Austin and Capital Metro are recruiting applicants for the Project Connect Community Advisory Committee. The committee will advise on equity and anti-displacement topics related to Project Connect. Applicants are encouraged to apply through February 28.

The committee will advise the City, Capital Metro, and the Austin Transit Partnership on matters related to equity and the Project Connect High Capacity Transit program.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"I want to encourage community members to apply for this influential Committee," said City Council Member and Capital Metro Board Member Ann Kitchen. "Project Connect’s success as a transformational transit program will depend on community participation, and the Community Advisory Committee is an opportunity for people to work with each other and the Project Connect staff on important decisions going forward."

The application is open to residents of Austin or the Capital Metro service area who are interested in topics related to equity, mobility justice, and Project Connect. The City Council and Capital Metro Board are interested in recruiting committee members from all backgrounds and communities, and potential applicants do not need to have experience contributing to transit projects to apply.

Advertisement

"Voters called for action when they approved mass transit and affordable housing last November," said City Council Member Greg Casar. "Now, a diverse set of community members will have a seat at the table as we make sure our city is both connected and affordable."

"Project Connect sets Austin on a path to improved mobility, eventually knitting together all aspects of daily life in our community," said City Council Member and Capital Metro Board Member Leslie Pool. "The Citizens Advisory Committee will reflect residents' diverse perspectives, and their work will help ensure communities are heard and their needs included in this essential transit expansion."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Whether you are a community member interested in transportation, housing affordability, mobility justice or environmental impacts, there is a place for you on the Project Connect Community Advisory Committee," said Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion. "I encourage all interested constituents to apply to make this the most diverse and effective committee possible."

"Project Connect is our community’s most important tool in our region to address congestion and mobility. Finding the right civic leaders to help our community plan, approve and build this comprehensive system is imperative," said Terry Mitchell, Cap Metro Board member. "We ask that our great citizens consider serving everyone with their expertise in advising our ATP board in the development of this project."

The public application will help the City Council and Capital Metro Board identify six people from the community at large to be members, alongside five people from existing City and Capital Metro Boards and Commissions. The application is open to the public until Feb. 28, 2021. Once the application period closes, the nominating committee will review applications and conduct interviews, if necessary, before making a recommendation about membership to the City Council and Capital Metro Board.

Once confirmed by both bodies, the Project Connect Community Advisory Committee will host their first meeting, likely in April 2021. People interested in applying should visit ProjectConnect.com/Get-Involved and click "Community Advisory Committee".