CapMetro bus operator dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A Capital Metro bus operator has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The transit service says the driver's last day on the job was June 21. He had been employed as a driver since 2007.

"His supervisors called him a shining example of the essential service and care we provide to the community," says CapMetro in a release. "The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time."

The driver passed away July 5.

CapMetro says everyone who was in close contact with the man has been notified.

