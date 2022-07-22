CapMetro collecting school supplies for local kids
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is inviting Central Texans to help fill buses with school supplies to help local children prepare for the new school year.
CapMetro is partnering with H-E-B and California-based nonprofit For the Children for the back-to-school supplies drive on Saturday July 23 and Saturday July 30 at four H-E-B locations.
On July 23, CapMetro will be present at:
- 2508 East Riverside
- 14028 North U.S. 183
On July 30, CapMetro will be present at:
- 1000 East 41st Street
- 8801 South Congress Avenue
Those wanting to help can also give monetary donations at participating H-E-B stores until August 16th, including stores in Austin, Buda, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Leander, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.