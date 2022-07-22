CapMetro collecting school supplies for local kids

CapMetro is inviting Central Texans to help fill buses with school supplies to help local children prepare for the new school year.

CapMetro is partnering with H-E-B and California-based nonprofit For the Children for the back-to-school supplies drive on Saturday July 23 and Saturday July 30 at four H-E-B locations.

On July 23, CapMetro will be present at:

2508 East Riverside

14028 North U.S. 183

On July 30, CapMetro will be present at:

1000 East 41st Street

8801 South Congress Avenue

Those wanting to help can also give monetary donations at participating H-E-B stores until August 16th, including stores in Austin, Buda, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Leander, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.