CapMetro launches two new rapid bus lines

The Brief CapMetro has launched two new rapid bus lines These new lines will connect the Northeast and South Austin to the center of the city The two new lines will have service every 10 to 15 minutes



CapMetro has launched two new rapid bus lines, connecting both Northeast and South Austin to the center of the city.

This is part of Project Connect, which is supposed to improve the public transit network in Central Texas.

The Rapid 800 and 837 lines have electric buses.

What they're saying:

"This is the most significant Project Connect investment we've gotten on the street to date and is the baby brother to the light rail system that we're working on as well," Dottie Watkins, president and CEO, of CapMetro said.

Rapid 837 connects the Expo Center to downtown. There is a new Expo Center Park and Ride. That will also serve lines 337, 18, and 233.

Rapid 800 serves Southeast Austin, downtown, and Mueller, with a new Park and Ride at Goodnight Ranch. That Park and Ride will also serve lines 318 and 333.

"We're celebrating connections to jobs, to school, to healthcare, neighborhoods, and opportunities throughout our city. This is what the community asked for," Veronica Castro de Barrera, board chair of Austin Transit Partnership, said.

The two new lines will have service every 10 to 15 minutes.

The project was partly funded by a $65 million federal grant.

"These projects entered the Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grant Program pipeline during the first Trump administration, reflecting an early recognition of their potential," Melissa Newton with the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

This is all part of Project Connect, which voters approved in 2020, to expand public transportation.

Other parts of Project Connect include the Austin Light Rail. It is still in the permitting and pre-construction phase and is projected to open in 2033.

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"The ATP board will soon award the contract for light rail vehicles, marking another major step forward in this important journey," Barrera said.

CapMetro is still working on two more rapid lines, as well as the Green Line, which is a commercial rail service that will run from downtown to Colony Park, with future extensions to Manor and Elgin.

"As we think about what the future looks like, it is critical that we have a hub so that as we develop things like the Green Line, as we see the Walter E. Long properties grow, that we have an opportunity to make sure everyone has access," Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion said.

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