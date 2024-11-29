CapMetro to host events, social media contest throughout December

CapMetro is offering passengers prize opportunities and a free breakfast just for riding.

The "Magic of Transit" events start on Sunday, Dec. 1. It will include breakfast and coffee at various stops, fare pass giveaways on select surprise routes, and a social media contest.

Throughout the month, you will be entered into a contest if you post a picture of yourself riding with CapMetro using #MagicOfTransit.

"The holiday season gives us all a chance to reflect on what we’re grateful for," said Dottie Watkins, President and CEO of CapMetro. "At CapMetro, we’re most grateful for our customers, and this is our way of saying thank you to them, while also spreading some holiday cheer. We hope everyone has a chance to join in on the fun in some way."

You could enter to win these prizes:

Grand Prize: One yearlong Commuter Pass (good for bus and rail) worth about $495, along with CapMetro Swag and free tickets to the Paramount Theater.

Second Place Prize: One 31-day Commuter Pass (good for bus and rail), along with CapMetro Swag and free tickets to the Paramount Theater.

Third Place Prize: One 7-day Commuter Pass (good for bus and rail), along with CapMetro swag and free tickets to the Paramount Theater.

Customers can enter once per calendar week, with a max limit of up to four times.

CapMetro will also hand out breakfast items and coffee at select stations throughout the month.

You can find holiday pop-ups these days:

Tuesday, December 3: CapMetro Stop at the University of Texas West Mall at 7 a.m.

Thursday, December 5: MLK Jr. Station at 7 a.m.

Wednesday, December 11: Leander Station at 6 a.m.

Monday, December 16: Manor Park & Ride at 6 a.m.

On Dec. 4, Dec. 9, and Dec. 18, CapMetro will be handing out passes and swag on select routes.

If you are taking the Red Line on Dec. 14, the La Murga Band, the support section band for Austin FC, is riding the commuter train that evening to sing and spread holiday cheer.