CapMetro President and CEO accepts position in Washington, D.C.

Capital Metro has announced that its President and CEO, Randy Clarke, has been selected as the next General Manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, D.C.

Clarke is expected to move into his new role sometime this summer.

"All along my desire has been to see more communities served through providing better access to high-quality transit, and it’s been an honor to have served the people of Austin and Central Texas," Clarke said in a news release. "I want to thank the incredible staff at CapMetro, our board members, customers, community stakeholders and partners for your support and friendship for the four-plus years that I’ve called Austin my home. This place and you all will be always near to my heart."

CapMetro says its board will meet this month to work with Clarke on next steps for the transition for the leadership of the agency.

"We will certainly miss Randy at CapMetro," said Travis County Commissioner and CapMetro Board Chair Jeffery Travillion. "I’m proud of the work that we’ve accomplished under Randy’s leadership over these last four years."

Advertisement

"He’s brought us together in so many ways, from building the community’s trust to secure funding for Project Connect to building trust with our staff that led to improved operations and better relations with our labor union. I’m grateful for his time with us, and our board wishes him great success in our nation’s capital," Travillion added.