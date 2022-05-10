Randy Clarke named new WMATA general manager and CEO

Randy Clarke has been named the new CEO and general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Clarke comes from his position as president and CEO at Capital Metro in Austin, Texas where he has served since 2018. He will begin at WMATA in late summer.

He replaces Paul Wiedefeld who took over as WMATA CEO and general manager in 2015.

Wiedefeld led Metro through many challenges – including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, a Metro train derailment left a passenger injured and triggered several days of service disruptions along the Blue Line. The 7000-series trains were pulled offline following the incident and are expected to be returned to service this summer.

The transit agency has recently launched a new initiative to increase safety and community engagement.