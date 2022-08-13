CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro.

The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week.

School Service Schedules

With the return of the school year, some routes will add trips to serve students and staff. The affected MetroBus routes are:

UT Shuttle routes will also return to their in-session schedules.

Construction-Related Detours

The following routes will be on detour near Republic Square due to construction:

Customers can catch their bus at Stop ID 6275 on Nueces between 3rd & 4th streets. Stops on San Antonio between 3rd & 4th and on 4th Street between San Antonio and Guadalupe are closed.

Pandemic-Related Route Suspensions

Service on a few routes has been completely suspended since 2020 and will continue into next year:

All E-Bus routes

MetroExpress 981 Oak Knoll Express

MetroExpress 987 Leander/Lakeline Express

Postponed Route Combinations

CapMetro says that some route combinations originally scheduled for August have been postponed until 2023. The changes would combine six current routes into three new ones.