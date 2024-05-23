CapMetro to start summer service changes Memorial Day weekend

CapMetro will be adjusting bus service this summer starting Memorial Day weekend.

The adjustment starting May 26 is part of the transit agency's triannual service changes, which are based on shifts in how riders use its services.

This adjustment will transition UT Austin routes to summer-level service as well as suspend school trips from select bus routes. During the school year, these routes are extended during limited times to pick-up and drop-off students and school staff close to campus.

The following routes will suspend school trips for the summer and resume in the fall:

Minor changes will also be made to Routes 5 and 350 to improve reliability and overall on-time performance.

CapMetro’s next planned service change is set for August.

For more information, click here.