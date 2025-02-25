CapMetro's new fare payment system begins March 1

The Brief CapMetro is unveiling a new fare payment system The current CapMetro app, along with the physical and virtual AMP cards, will be going away. In their place, two new apps will launch: the Umo app to pay your fare, and the Transit app to plan your ride Later this spring, "tap to pay" will launch



CapMetro is unveiling a new fare payment system next week. This comes after riders voiced their frustration with the current system.

"We've heard from our customers, frankly, that it could just be easier that when you get aboard a vehicle, they just want to get on and go," said CapMetro Executive Vice President for Experience and Engagement Samantha Baez.

CapMetro riders voice their concern

Local perspective:

It comes after riders experienced some bumps in the road when it came to paying for their ride.

"It just wouldn't scan," said Tavia Alaine. "It would charge you, like, up to 24 hours after the fact."

Alaine said she and her fiancé's digital AMP card accounts would mysteriously lose money.

"$8 was taken off of my fiancé's AMP card all at once," said Alaine.

She said it happened a few times over several months. When they went into their accounts, they saw something equally strange: ride after ride, with identical dates and times, on "Bus Line 0".

"That line doesn't exist," said Alaine. "I'm like, what the heck?"

Alaine says a total of around $30 was deducted from their accounts. They were able to get some of it refunded.

People on Reddit reported similar issues.

"I would not say it's common, but we are aware of it," said Baez. "We are not changing our fares, but we are changing the way you pay for fares."

New fare payment system coming to CapMetro

Why you should care:

The current CapMetro app, along with the physical and virtual AMP cards, will be going away. In their place, two new apps will launch: the Umo app to pay your fare, and the Transit app to plan your ride.

Later this spring, "tap to pay" will launch.

"When you board a vehicle, and you've got a credit card or debit card, you'd be able to tap that," said Baez.

One of the most noticeable changes riders will see is new validators, which are being installed on all CapMetro buses.

Baez says CapMetro tested them out, with a 100% success rate.

"We're really looking to modernize and improve the customer experience," said Baez.

Other new changes include: the 7-day and 31-day passes being eliminated, and new reloadable fare cards will launch.

If you use cash or a paper pass, those will stay the same. Fare-capping policies will remain the same as well.

"Let's say you go to scan your debit card, and you get to that third time you're going to scan. We'll say, you know what? Actually don't. You've paid enough for today. You've hit your fare cap," said Baez.

Some riders say even with the upgrade they still have some trust issues.

"I don't know why they have to keep implementing new systems," said Alaine.

But CapMetro says they'll be working to make the transition a smooth one.

"We're going to be out there in person, ready to transfer people from one system to the other," said Baez. "We're here to be flexible and we're here to help out."

What you can do:

While the new system launches on Saturday, March 1, the old 7-day and 30-day passes will continue to work until April 1.

