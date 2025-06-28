Car hits, kills pedestrian in North Austin
AUSTIN - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near I-35 in North Austin.
What we know:
Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of I-35 northbound shortly before 1 a.m.
Medics performed CPR on the adult, but they were later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Details about the crash are unknown.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin-Travis County EMS.