Car hits, kills pedestrian in North Austin

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near I-35 in North Austin.

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of I-35 northbound shortly before 1 a.m.

Medics performed CPR on the adult, but they were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.