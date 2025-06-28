Expand / Collapse search

Car hits, kills pedestrian in North Austin

Published  June 28, 2025 10:47am CDT
AUSTIN - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near I-35 in North Austin.

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of I-35 northbound shortly before 1 a.m.

Medics performed CPR on the adult, but they were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin-Travis County EMS.

