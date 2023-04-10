Car teeters on top of fire hydrant following crash in Austin

article

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said around 2:18 p.m. on April 10, two cars were involved in a crash near Enfield Road and Newfield Road.

One of the cars teetered on top of a fire hydrant and required stabilization before ATCEMS paramedics could get passengers out.

Three people were injured, however, only two were taken to a local hospital. ATCEMS said the two transported did not have serious, life-threatening injuries.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

