Caught on video: Person steals from toy donation box in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - "The Grinch strikes again… but this time, it’s not Whoville — it’s Marble Falls!"
What we know:
The Marble Falls Police Department is looking for a person who was caught on video stealing from its Operation Blue Santa donation box.
In a post on its Facebook page, Marble Fallas PD says the person took toys meant for local children.
What they're saying:
"Blue Santa works hard all year to bring joy to our community, and it’s sad to see someone try to steal a little Christmas cheer," says Marble Falls PD in its post.
What we don't know:
No full description of the suspect was provided.
What you can do:
If you recognize the "modern-day Scrooge", you're asked to contact Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.
You can also get more information about the department's Operation Blue Santa here.
The Source: Information from Marble Falls Police Department.