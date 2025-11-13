Expand / Collapse search

Caught on video: Person steals from toy donation box in Marble Falls

By
Published  November 13, 2025 9:17am CST
Marble Falls
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Marble Falls PD looking for person who stole from donation box
    • Person caught on camera taking toys meant for local children

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - "The Grinch strikes again… but this time, it’s not Whoville — it’s Marble Falls!"

What we know:

The Marble Falls Police Department is looking for a person who was caught on video stealing from its Operation Blue Santa donation box.

In a post on its Facebook page, Marble Fallas PD says the person took toys meant for local children.

What they're saying:

"Blue Santa works hard all year to bring joy to our community, and it’s sad to see someone try to steal a little Christmas cheer," says Marble Falls PD in its post.

What we don't know:

No full description of the suspect was provided.

What you can do:

If you recognize the "modern-day Scrooge", you're asked to contact Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.

You can also get more information about the department's Operation Blue Santa here.

The Source: Information from Marble Falls Police Department.

Marble FallsCrime and Public Safety