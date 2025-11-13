Caught on video: Person steals from toy donation box in Marble Falls

article

The Brief Marble Falls PD looking for person who stole from donation box Person caught on camera taking toys meant for local children



"The Grinch strikes again… but this time, it’s not Whoville — it’s Marble Falls!"

What we know:

The Marble Falls Police Department is looking for a person who was caught on video stealing from its Operation Blue Santa donation box.

In a post on its Facebook page, Marble Fallas PD says the person took toys meant for local children.

What they're saying:

"Blue Santa works hard all year to bring joy to our community, and it’s sad to see someone try to steal a little Christmas cheer," says Marble Falls PD in its post.

What we don't know:

No full description of the suspect was provided.

What you can do:

If you recognize the "modern-day Scrooge", you're asked to contact Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.

You can also get more information about the department's Operation Blue Santa here.