Cause of fire at North Austin apartment complex still undetermined

The Austin Fire Department says it has been unable to determine the cause of a fire at a North Austin apartment complex last week because of the massive destruction.

More than 100 firefighters battled a raging three-alarm blaze at Ventura Apartments in the early morning hours on Friday, January 7. More than 30 residents were displaced due to the fire.

"The conditions upon arrival were like something out of a movie, but it was all too real, with the inferno causing $1.25 million in damage, displacing more than 30 people, and sending four people to the hospital, including two with critical/serious injuries," the fire department said on Facebook. "It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control and unfortunately, because of the massive destruction, the cause will remain undetermined."

