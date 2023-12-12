Cedar fever season: How to manage allergies

Cedar fever season is in effect across Central Texas, and it's expected to last through February.

"That pollen is very, very small. We inhale it, it irritates our immune system essentially, and we get this immune response," says Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service in Central Texas, there is an uptick of Juniper Pollen at the beginning of December, peaking in late December or early January.

"It will look like the tree is actually on fire with smoke coming off of it because there can be so much pollen released into the air. There will be many days in the winter when you look out and there is just a yellow haze all over the area," says Flocke.

Flocke says this year’s pollen count is on track to be average, compared to last year, which was below average. Most people suffering from allergic reactions are able to treat their symptoms at home.

"A simple over the counter antihistamine is going to really help relieve the symptoms, and you will feel better. For the most severe sufferers, they might have to go to a doctor or an allergy specialist," said Flocke.

Research from Texas A&M Forest Service confirms the pollen from Central Texas can reach as far as Oklahoma during the winter months.

Here are some things you can do to avoid being in contact.

"Make sure you are staying inside with the windows closed, have a filter for your air conditioner that can really help to reduce pollen levels in your house or in your immediate environment," said Flocke.

Flocke says the highest pollen levels are found in windy and dry environments, allowing the pollen to be airborne longer and spread longer distances. The rain is expected to provide some relief this year.

"Which is a good thing. In an El Niño year, like the one we are hopefully in right now, we typically see less pollen present for long periods of time because that rain really helps knock the pollen down and keep levels lower," said Flocke.