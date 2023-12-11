More people die from heart attacks over Christmas than any other time of year: report

The holiday season can be joyous, but some behaviors associated with it can also be hard on your health.

According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks over Christmas than any other time of the year.

Dr. Nathan Boyer, a cardiologist at St David's South Austin Medical Center, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

Rebecca Thomas: So what are some of the factors that lead to this increase in fatal heart attacks at the end of December?

Dr. Nathan Boyer: Well, the holidays, as we all know, can be a stressful time of year. And additionally, it's disruptive to our regular health care and well-care routine. On top of that, you add in some opportunities for overindulgence with food and alcohol, and some folks can get into trouble.

Rebecca Thomas: How big of a factor is excessive alcohol drinking or binge-drinking this time of year? And how does that affect the heart?

Dr. Nathan Boyer: It certainly can affect the heart. Seriously. There's actually a syndrome called Holiday Heart, which is an arrhythmia called atrial fibrillation that can be caused by excessive alcohol intake that additionally, you add in high sodium, you know, overindulgence in food, and you can quickly run into issues with high blood pressure and even heart failure.

Rebecca Thomas: So what can people do to lower their risk of a heart attack during the holidays when everything is just so busy, and you have so much coming at you?

Dr. Nathan Boyer: There are a lot of simple things that people can do to take care of themselves during the holiday. First and foremost, as we were describing, take it easy and just use moderation when it comes to food and alcohol intake. Try to stick with your health care routine. If you're taking medication regularly, continue to take it if you're going out of town. Don't forget your medication. And then stress is such an important factor at this time of year. If you're anticipating that your holidays are going to be more stressful than usual, try and build in some stress-reduction strategies for yourself. Something as simple as taking a walk or a few minutes of medical meditation can have a, you know, a good impact on your heart health.

Rebecca Thomas: Some great advice. Let's talk about the warning signs of a heart attack, though, because they can be different for men and women.

Dr. Nathan Boyer: Yeah, classically, we all think of chest pain as the symptom that patients present with. But not all heart attacks are the same. In fact, a lot of heart attacks can present with more subtle symptoms like shortness of breath, jaw or neck pain. Sometimes even an upset stomach can be, you know, the index sign of a heart attack.

Rebecca Thomas: If someone is having mild symptoms, you know, they might be tempted to hold off on seeing a doctor because they don't want to ruin the festivities. What would you say to them about, you know, getting to see a medical professional?

Dr. Nathan Boyer: Yeah, this is a simple answer here. Get checked out. Don't delay, particularly with heart attacks. Time is so critical. And we know that with heart attacks in general, the earlier we can identify the issue, the faster we can get you treated and the more you know, the best chance you'll have for a complete and healthy recovery.