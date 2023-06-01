Dealer of fake Oxycodone sentenced for fentanyl death

A Cedar Park man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl causing death.

According to court documents, Jean Claude Meama-Kajue, 29, sold counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl to a victim in December 2020, coordinating the transaction over a social media app.

EMS personnel found the victim unresponsive in his vehicle on Dec. 13, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators discovered records from a mobile banking app established a pattern of cash transactions between the two men, including a transaction the morning of the victim’s death.

As part of the investigation, an undercover officer made four separate Oxycodone controlled-buys from Meama-Kajue between February and April 2021. Laboratory analysis determined the tablets purchased in the investigation contained fentanyl.