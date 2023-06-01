Expand / Collapse search

Austin man pleads guilty in deadly fentanyl overdose case

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man pleaded guilty in a federal court to distribution of fentanyl causing death.

According to court documents, David Lee Jr., 46, was identified as a supplier of counterfeit oxycodone tablets and other counterfeit prescription pills in the investigation of the overdose death of an 18-year-old. 

Teen charged with murder in fentanyl death of 15-year-old Lehman HS student

An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge and two other charges in the fentanyl poisoning death of a Lehman High School student.

As part of the investigation, a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigator purchased eight oxycodone tablets from Lee. A laboratory analysis determined the tablets contained fentanyl, tramadol and florofentanyl. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lee himself initiated a subsequent sale of 1,000 oxycodone tablets to the investigator. The lab analysis from that controlled-buy revealed the tablets contained fentanyl. Other controlled-buys were made from one of Lee’s co-conspirators, Virginia Zepeda.

Lee faces a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. 