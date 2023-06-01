Austin man pleads guilty in deadly fentanyl overdose case
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man pleaded guilty in a federal court to distribution of fentanyl causing death.
According to court documents, David Lee Jr., 46, was identified as a supplier of counterfeit oxycodone tablets and other counterfeit prescription pills in the investigation of the overdose death of an 18-year-old.
As part of the investigation, a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigator purchased eight oxycodone tablets from Lee. A laboratory analysis determined the tablets contained fentanyl, tramadol and florofentanyl.
Lee himself initiated a subsequent sale of 1,000 oxycodone tablets to the investigator. The lab analysis from that controlled-buy revealed the tablets contained fentanyl. Other controlled-buys were made from one of Lee’s co-conspirators, Virginia Zepeda.
Lee faces a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.