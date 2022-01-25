Cedar Park double stabbing suspect arrested

The Cedar Park Police Department says the man who allegedly stabbed two others has been arrested and charged. 25-year-old Paul Dmitri Johnson was arrested shortly after the incident on January 24.

Cedar Park police received a disturbance call in reference to a man who entered a home in the 1440 block of Spiderlily View with a knife around 4 p.m. on January 24.

When officers arrived they found two men with multiple stab wounds.

Officers quickly applied tourniquets until EMS was able to transport them to local hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe Johnson and the victims knew each other.

Booking photo of Paul Dmitri Johnson courtesy Cedar Park Police Department.

Police say Johnson had left the scene but through a swift coordinated search effort, officers were able to locate Johnson and arrest him.

Johnson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault – Cause Bodily Injury With Deadly Weapon and one count Aggravated Assault – Threaten With Deadly Weapon. All charges are Second Degree Felonies.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and remains active at this time.

