Community comes together to remember, honor late Cedar Park firefighter

The Brief Members of the Cedar Park Fire Department came together to remember and honor 27-year-old Corey Flores on Saturday. Flores took his own life last month. Friends of Flores remember him as a great listener, a motivator and a person who would make people smile.



A group of people came together at Whitestone Brewery and 600 Degrees in Cedar Park on Saturday to show support for Cedar Park firefighter Corey Flores.

The 27-year-old Flores served the department for several years.

Last month, he took his own life.

His old team came together on Saturday to lend a helping hand to his family.

"Because of who he was," said Jonathan Perez, a friend of Flores and Cedar Park Firefighter. "You called him, he was there. You needed to vent, he would listen. You needed to laugh, he was right there. You needed motivation in the gym, he was always there for you."

Corey Flores

Flores made a career out of service.

He was a firefighter for Cedar Park for several years before recently starting a new job at the Round Rock Fire Department.

"Man, he was a goofball," said Jason Holman, another friend of Flores and Cedar Park firefighter. "He would kind of go out of his way to make people laugh."

Behind the joy he brought so many was a struggle with mental health.

He died about two weeks ago.

Since that day, his close friends say, in true Flores fashion, he's still out there saving lives.

"In his final act, he was an organ donor, and that was a huge thing for him and a huge thing for his family to want to put out there," said Holman.

The Cedar Park Fire Association sold t-shirts to raise money for Flores’ family.

A portion of all the food served at 600 Degrees on Saturday was also donated.

There is also a GoFundMe up for his family.

"Just to be able to support them and kind of help with funeral expenses and just to help down the road with his family," said Holman. "He has his parents and daughter that he's leaving behind."

Flores leaves behind his 2-year-old, Layla.

"He loved his daughter a lot. He just loved being able to help people," said Perez.

That call to serve is now intertwined with his legacy.

"We miss him," said Perez.

For the crowds wearing his name on their backs Saturday, there is no better way to honor Flores than by returning the favor of service.

"Not only supporting like our fire family because obviously we miss him a lot, but it's also trying to support his family just because they're going through a tough time, and we just want to kind of extend that," said Holman." Just because he's passed away doesn't mean he's not a part of our family, so now his family is kind of our family."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.