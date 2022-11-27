Cedar Park, Leander dads hold basketball tournament to benefit Toys for Tots

Some friendly competition was underway at The PAC in Leander on Sunday - all for a good cause.

Members of the Leander/Cedar Park Dads Facebook group played a three-on-three basketball tournament with proceeds going to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. They also accepted toy donations.

The group boasts around 1,300 members and was formed about a year and a half ago.

"I didn't have any dads to connect with, I was a younger dad and I had a new kid," said founder John Michael Perez. "And what happened was we found out that so many people are moving to the Leander/Cedar Park area that don't know anyone."

The group was formed to foster community, but it’s also about giving back to the community.

"We just meet up weekly for different events, and then monthly we do a big event usually for charity," said co-founder JP Perkins.

Toys for Tots is the only nonprofit run by the U.S. Marine Corps. Just within the Austin area campaign, which covers eight counties, about 40,000 children were gifted with toys last year.

"We're trying to up that number this year," said SSGT David Wood. "We really appreciate all the support that we get from the surrounding Austin communities."

Wood said the people can still help by holding a fundraising event or hosting a donation box at their business. Toys collected around the community will be delivered to the main warehouse during the second week of December.

For more information, click here.