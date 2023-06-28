Cedar Park, other cities encourage online buyers to use police stations for safe transactions

Buying something on Craigslist or Facebook marketplace?

Cedar Park is one of several local police departments that want you to know their station makes a safer place to conduct your online transactions.

It's part of the SafeTrade program, launched in 2015 in response to the thousands of transactions initiated on classified sites that have gone awry.

Here's a list of the local police departments taking part:

Cedar Park Police Department

Cedar Park police say you can meet in front of their station, located at 911 Quest Pkwy in Cedar Park.

The Police Department's parking lot and lobby are monitored by 24-hour surveillance cameras and are located in well lit, public spaces.

Georgetown Police Department

The Georgetown Police Department, located at 3500 DB Wood Rd, has a lobby that is available during business hours, and a parking lot that is available 24/7.

Police say you should call in advance if assistance is needed, but remember that sales are civil matters and officers should not be called on to intervene.

Leander Police Department

Leander police say online shoppers are welcome to use the front of their police station. It's marked and under camera surveillance. However, there is no use of the lobby for online transactions.

Weapons, medications, and other unlawful items are prohibited.

Police personnel will not be involved.

Leander police say they recommend conducting transactions during daylight hours.

Manor Police Department

The Manor Police Department lobby is available during business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online shoppers are also welcome to use the parking lot anytime. It's under surveillance and well-lit.

Police remind buyers and sellers that all sales are civil matters and officers will only intervene for criminal law violations or safety issues.

Weapons, medications and other unlawful items are prohibited.

Pflugerville Police Department

The Pflugerville Police Department lobby is available during normal business hours, and the parking lot is available anytime.

Round Rock Police Department

The Round Rock Police Department's public parking area and lobby are designated Safety Exchange Zones.

The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the parking lot is open 24/7.

Zones are well lit and under 24-hour surveillance.

San Marcos Police Department

San Marcos police say they have two parking spaces and a lobby available 24/7.

All areas are videotaped.

Sunset Valley Police Department

In Sunset Valley, the police station parking lot and lobby (during normal business hours) are both available.

For more information on the SafeTrade program, click here.