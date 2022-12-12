Cedar Park police shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421 due to gas leak in area

Traffic was shut down at Arrow Point and FM 1421 by Cedar Park police Monday afternoon due to a gas leak.

At 4:44 p.m., Cedar Park police said they were on the scene of a gas leak at 1801 East Whitestone. Due to the leak, they shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421.

They asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

At 7:12 p.m., police said the area could be closed down until Tuesday morning. Roads are closed from Arrow Point to La Jaita.

