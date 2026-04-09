Cedar Park police detain teens after discovery of BB guns linked to other crimes

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The Brief Cedar Park police detained four people after receiving call about individuals walking with what appeared to be firearms onto a trail The firearms turned out to be BB guns Detectives discovered the BB guns were used in other crimes



The Cedar Park Police Department says it detained four people after a call about individuals walking onto a trail with what appeared to be firearms.

What we know:

On April 8 at around 3:30 p.m., Cedar Park PD posted on social media about the incident.

Police say the incident happened on a trail near the YMCA.

Officers responded and detained three 17-year-olds and one juvenile.

The four turned out to have BB guns that closely resembled real firearms.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed the BB guns were used in other crimes.

What we don't know:

Cedar Park PD did not release the identities of those detained.

No information about the other crimes was released.